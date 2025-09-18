ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Yamuna Riverside Parks, Ghats Suffer Massive Damage Due To Floods, Restoration May Take Months

Structures in the park have been damaged (ETV Bharat)

Currently, JCB machines have been deployed to collect the silt and transport it to other locations so that it can be used for soil filling.

Among the worst-hit is Vasudev Ghat, located near Monastery Market. This was built after spending crores and was considered one of Delhi's major attractions. However, flood has completely ruined it with silt accumulating on a major portion of the park.

The murky water has left behind a layer of sand and mud, nearly two-feet-high, in the parks, causing significant damage to beautification, newly planted lawns and grasses and the magnificent structures.

New Delhi: The parks and major riverfronts along Yamuna river have been badly damaged as the river surged above the danger mark, inundating adjoining areas for days.

According to officials a manual cleaning drive is underway to protect the area. The walkways, structures, cycle tracks and parking lots were inundated for many days. Now, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has deployed labourers to carry out the cleaning work while ensuring that the structures suffer no further damage.

Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat has been suspended (ETV Bharat)

DDA officials said it will take approximately 15 to 20 days to completely remove the silt but many more months to restore the park.

"The park's greenery has been completely washed away and it will take around four to six months to restore the park completely. The daily Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat has also been suspended as the ghat and its adjoining park too has been closed to the public," a DDA official said.

JCB machine has been pressed into service (ETV Bharat)

Another Yamuna riverside park, Asita East, has been severely damaged by the flood. Many parts of this park are still submerged under water. Sprawling lawns, flowers, grasses and saplings planted by spending lakhs have withered away. The government estimates the losses to be in crores.

Silt collected from riverside being transported to other locations (ETV Bharat)

With water level receding, cleaning and repair work have been expedited. DDA additional engineer Ajay Kumar said it will take a long time to repair the damages caused.

The flooding of the Yamuna river has robbed Delhi of its beautiful riverside parks and ghats. Restoring these green spaces, built at a cost of crores, will take months and significant expenditure, the official added.

Labourers have been engaged in cleaning process (ETV Bharat)

Until the repair and redevelopment work is completed, Delhiites will be deprived of visits to these parks and the famous Yamuna Aarti.