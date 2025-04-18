Delhi's Public Transport To Be Completely EV Vased By 2027: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The Delhi government has set a target to move to EV vehicles for public transport in the national capital by 2027, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"Our government is working on a plan to ensure not only EV cars but also transport vehicles and auto-rickshaws ply on the capital roads," she said at the inauguration of Ride Asia Electric Vehicle Expo at Bharat Mandapam here. She said electric vehicle companies can set up their manufacturing units in Delhi. "If they want to make electrical vehicles in Punjab and sell them in Delhi, they are welcome to do that too," Gupta said.

The Chief Minister said electric vehicles are vital for development of India. "I wish to tell the people of Punjab that the way people of Delhi got rid of those who destroyed the national capital, you too should also stay away from them. Now Delhi is on the path of development," she said.

The Chief Minister said the need of the hour is to make Delhi a hub of EVs. The organizers said that this year Ride Asia is specially focused on the electric vehicle industry. It is expected to be the largest and most comprehensive EV expo of the country till date.

The event, supported by various Electric Vehicle Associations, will bring together leading EV manufacturers, policy makers, technology innovators and investors from India and abroad on a single platform. Renowned companies from India and abroad will showcase their electric two-wheelers, e-rickshaws and passenger cars at the event. This apart, the latest technologies like electric motors, controllers, battery management systems (BMS), sensors and drive systems will also be showcased. Special attention will be given to charging infrastructure.

Besides, dedicated pavilions have also been set up for lithium-ion, solid-state and emerging battery technologies. More than 10 international brands are participating in the event. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa were among those present.