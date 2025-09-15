ETV Bharat / state

Terminal 2 Of Delhi Airport To Open On October 26 after renovation and improvements for 6 months

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a significant boost to India's aviation infrastructure, GMR AERO-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced today that the new and upgraded Terminal 2 (T2) Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will be operational from October 26, 2025, in time for the start of the winter schedule.

The terminal, which is 40 years old, was temporarily mothballed in April this year for renovation and improvements, is now completely transformed to meet the growing passenger traffic at the busiest airport in India. DIAL indicated that the newly upgraded T2 is designed for travellers to have a seamless, technology-led experience while maximizing efficiencies across the airport.

Starting from the night of October 25-26, approximately 120 daily domestic flights of Air India and IndiGo will commence operations in T2. This movement will help ease congestion in other terminals and deliver an enhanced, fuss-free travel experience to hundreds of thousands of daily passengers.

“Terminal 2 is not just a facility upgrade, it’s a complete reimagination of the passenger journey,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, adding “With innovative technologies like the Self Baggage Drop and autonomous docking aerobridges, we are empowering travellers, optimizing efficiency, and preparing IGI Airport for the future of aviation. As India’s busiest aviation hub accelerates toward its next phase, these world-class enhancements underline DIAL’s vision to deliver an unmatched passenger experience while supporting the country’s growing air travel aspirations.”

Passenger-Centric Innovations

The refurbished terminal contains Self Baggage Drop (SBD) counters, allowing passengers to gain greater control of the check-in process. Passengers are able to scan their boarding passes, tag their own bags, and drop the luggage off themselves, which results in a drastically reduced waiting time and shorter lines.

Another noteworthy item in the upgraded terminal is the addition of six new Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBs) with autonomous docking capabilities, a first in India.

These advanced aerobridges, procured from South Korea, facilitate faster and safer aircraft docking, resulting in better turnaround times. The aerobridges have elevated ramps that are wheelchair accessible, have the best possible cabin alignment for smooth boarding, and have additional safety features like side-covering cushions and swing doors.