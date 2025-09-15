Terminal 2 Of Delhi Airport To Open On October 26 after renovation and improvements for 6 months
DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the revamped Terminal 2 reimagines the passenger journey with technologies like Self Baggage Drop and autonomous aerobridges.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In a significant boost to India's aviation infrastructure, GMR AERO-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced today that the new and upgraded Terminal 2 (T2) Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will be operational from October 26, 2025, in time for the start of the winter schedule.
The terminal, which is 40 years old, was temporarily mothballed in April this year for renovation and improvements, is now completely transformed to meet the growing passenger traffic at the busiest airport in India. DIAL indicated that the newly upgraded T2 is designed for travellers to have a seamless, technology-led experience while maximizing efficiencies across the airport.
Starting from the night of October 25-26, approximately 120 daily domestic flights of Air India and IndiGo will commence operations in T2. This movement will help ease congestion in other terminals and deliver an enhanced, fuss-free travel experience to hundreds of thousands of daily passengers.
“Terminal 2 is not just a facility upgrade, it’s a complete reimagination of the passenger journey,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, adding “With innovative technologies like the Self Baggage Drop and autonomous docking aerobridges, we are empowering travellers, optimizing efficiency, and preparing IGI Airport for the future of aviation. As India’s busiest aviation hub accelerates toward its next phase, these world-class enhancements underline DIAL’s vision to deliver an unmatched passenger experience while supporting the country’s growing air travel aspirations.”
Passenger-Centric Innovations
The refurbished terminal contains Self Baggage Drop (SBD) counters, allowing passengers to gain greater control of the check-in process. Passengers are able to scan their boarding passes, tag their own bags, and drop the luggage off themselves, which results in a drastically reduced waiting time and shorter lines.
Another noteworthy item in the upgraded terminal is the addition of six new Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBs) with autonomous docking capabilities, a first in India.
These advanced aerobridges, procured from South Korea, facilitate faster and safer aircraft docking, resulting in better turnaround times. The aerobridges have elevated ramps that are wheelchair accessible, have the best possible cabin alignment for smooth boarding, and have additional safety features like side-covering cushions and swing doors.
Modern Design And Comfort
The entire passenger experience has been elevated by the terminal's contemporary ceilings, innovative skylight designs, and advanced flooring capabilities, providing an overall bright, open and welcoming experience. DIAL has also improved the road connectivity to facilitate smooth use of the terminal.
The terminal's mechanical and electrical systems have also been completely overhauled. The terminal now has enhanced HVAC strategies for optimal air quality, fire safety enhancements, and improved electrical infrastructure to ensure power continuity and reliability.
Passengers will also benefit from a new, high-resolution Flight Information Display System (FIDS) that will provide real-time information, in addition to better signage built for ease of navigation and made accessible for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM).
Ready For The Future
On the airside, refurbishment of apron areas took place extensively according to the current growth of air traffic, and to ensure that the aircraft operations were as smooth as possible. With these upgraded areas, IGI Airport's Terminal 2 is capable of handling much larger volumes of passenger traffic and enhancing Delhi as a major aviation hub in Asia.
The re-opening of T2 will be another achievement in India's modernization of its airport infrastructure and its endeavour to keep pace with increasing domestic and international travel. With the integration of state-of-the-art technology, enhanced safety systems, and passenger-centric design, this terminal is sure to provide passengers with the best airport experience available when it opens its doors on October 26.
