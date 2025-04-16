ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Dwarka Court Receives Bomb Threat, Search Underway

The court's Chief Judicial Magistrate received a bomb threat email, following which the dog and bomb squads reached the spot for investigation.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

New Delhi: The Dwarka court was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat, a police officer said. According to police, the court's Chief Judicial Magistrate had received an email at 3.11 am on Tuesday about there being a bomb planted in the court's premises.

The court made a call to police at 10.50 am on Wednesday, the officer said. "Dog and bomb detection squads have been rushed to the spot, and we are conducting a thorough check. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," the officer said.

Police in a statement said the mailer said there was an RDX-based explosive device planted in the court. "Having received the security threat, local police, with senior officers along with Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), immediately reached the court premises," it said. Though nothing suspicious has been found so far, the search continues. (With PTI Inputs)

