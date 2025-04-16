Delhi's Dwarka Court Receives Bomb Threat, Search Underway

New Delhi: The Dwarka court was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat, a police officer said. According to police, the court's Chief Judicial Magistrate had received an email at 3.11 am on Tuesday about there being a bomb planted in the court's premises.

The court made a call to police at 10.50 am on Wednesday, the officer said. "Dog and bomb detection squads have been rushed to the spot, and we are conducting a thorough check. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," the officer said.

Police in a statement said the mailer said there was an RDX-based explosive device planted in the court. "Having received the security threat, local police, with senior officers along with Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), immediately reached the court premises," it said. Though nothing suspicious has been found so far, the search continues. (With PTI Inputs)