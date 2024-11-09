ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor', Layer Of Smog Covers City

Delhi has faced high air pollution levels recently, mainly due to stubble burning in neighboring states, Diwali fireworks, and low wind speeds.

A view of the Kartavya Path amid smog as air quality remains in 'very poor' category, in New Delhi
A view of the Kartavya Path amid smog as air quality remains in 'very poor' category, in New Delhi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: A layer of smog covered the national capital Monday morning and the air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category with an average AQI of 358 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Data from the CPCB's Sameer App, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that the air quality at Bawana and New Moti Bagh stations was in a severe category with readings of 409 at both.

Delhi has been witnessing a very high level of air pollution for the past few weeks which has been primarily blamed on stubble-burning in neighbouring states, Diwali fireworks and low wind speed. The AQI was in the 'very poor' category on Friday morning as well with a reading of 387.

The AQI classifications are as follows: 0-50 is 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is 'severe.'Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, four notches above the season's average.

The humidity level stood at 98 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius.

