ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's 300-Year-Old Village Tense Amid NSG's Eviction Notice, Residents Protest At Mahapanchayat

People from 360 villages along with heads of 36 communities participating at the Mahapanchayat have unanimously demanded that the NSG withdraw its order immediately. Residents said this village is not just their home, but a heritage of history and culture. If it is destroyed, not only will hundreds of families be rendered homeless, but an important historical part of Delhi will be erased, they said.

In the second week of September, the NSG issued a notice to the villagers, ordering them to vacate the premises by September 30. The notice sparked anger and fear among the villagers. Although the Delhi High Court later stayed the notice and granted a stay till December 16, villagers continue to remain concerned. They fear that the government and the agency may exert pressure any time. Posters and banners have been put up in the village against the NSG.

Located near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, this village is believed being inhabited since the Mughal period. Currently, it has a total population of around 15,000.

New Delhi: A nearly 300-year-old Mehram Nagar village in Delhi is facing crisis following an eviction notice issued by the National Security Guard (NSG) with residents pleading for its protection through a two-day Mahapanchayat organised on Saturday.

Testimony Of Village's History

A villager, Sonu Prajapati, maps from 1874 and documents from 1911 and 1965 show that during the 1965 India-China war, people living near the airport were displaced and relocated here. "The NSG arrived in 1986 and set up only four tents at the village's cremation ground. Today, the same agency is serving us notices to leave the village. This land belong to our ancestors and 12 to 13 generations have been living here so we will never leave this village," Prajapati said.

Villagers said the notice has caused immense stress to the residents. "All activities in this village have been distupted due to the notice. The population is between 10,000 and 15,000 and displacing such a large number of people is not practical. People are wondering where they will educate their children, where they will go, and how they will earn their living," a participant at the Mahapanchayat said.

Krishna Kant Singh, a villager said the Mahapanchayat is being held so that everyone can come together and save the village. "We have been living here for so many years, our children are studying here, our elders have land here, generations of our forefathers have passed away here. No matter who comes, we will not leave our village and go anywhere," Singh said. Another villager, Nirmala explained that their fight is not for any party but for the people who live here.

Villagers participate at Mahapanchayat (ETV Bharat)

365 Villages Of Delhi Unites Against Eviction

AAP state president Saurabh Bhardwaj, said that Mehram Nagar is an old village and the residents here are native of Delhi. "First you ran a bulldozer on the slum dwellers and then razed an unauthorised colony. Now, you are asking the natives of Delhi, one of our 365 villages, to vacate their homes. What hooliganism is this? Is this not dictatorship where you can get people evicted wherever you want? Evictions don't happen just like that. Today, all 365 villages of Delhi are united to fight for Mehram Nagar," the AAP leader said.

Why Eviction?

However, as per officials, a large part of the village has been earmarked for Air Force and defence installations. Thus NSC has staked its claim here.