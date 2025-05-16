Delhi Zoo: Lioness Mahagauri's Fourth Cub Hospitalised, Two Already Died

New Delhi: The sole cub that was staying with lioness Mahagauri, who gave birth to four babies at the Delhi Zoo on April 27, was hospitalised on Friday after suffering from dehydration and infection for around 17 hours.

It was after a gap of around 16 years, that four lion cubs were born in Delhi Zoo. The cubs were reportedly weak and underweight and one of them died within 24 hours of birth. The second cub died after being hospitalised on May 1 and the third was also shifted to the hospital some days later. Now, the last cub that Mahagauri had with her has also been shifted for medical attention as it was suffering from dehydration and infection.

The birth of the cubs was considered an important achievement in terms of wildlife breeding programme but keeping both the cubs safe has turned into a big challenge for the zoo administration.

Two cubs undergoing treatment (ETV Bharat)

Zoo officials said the cubs were underweight since birth. Normally a cub weighs 1.5 kilogram, but their weight was only around 800 grams. The cubs were not fully developed in the womb, due to which their weight and immunity were low. It has been learnt that the fourth cub was not having milk for the last 17 hours and had become extremely weak.

Questions are being raised as to what kind of monitoring is being done through CCTV, what the veterinary doctors were doing, why it took 17 hours to detect that the cub was unwell and whether the two cubs could have been saved by timely intervention.

Presently, Mahagauri's two cubs are admitted in the veterinary hospital. They were initially being fed feline milk, which they were unable to drink from the bottle so it was fed using a cotton. Currently, both the cubs are under special supervision and their condition is gradually improving. However, the next few days are very important for them, officials said.