Delhi Zoo Goes Paperless; Tablets Provided To Employees Of All 20 Beats

New Delhi: Delhi's National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) has shifted its office work to the digital platform doing away with paperwork in a bid towards environmental protection.

This comes after the zoo did away with the ticket counters with online ticketing system.

Tablets Provided To Employees On All 20 Beats

Zoo Director, Dr. Sanjit Kumar (IFS) said that tablets have been provided to the employees posted on all 20 beats of the zoo. All the activities and information related to animals and birds are recorded in these tablets by the beat employees, he said.

Zoo Director, Dr. Sanjit Kumar (IFS) said that tablets have been provided to the employees posted on all 20 beats of the zoo. (ETV Bharat)

“This data goes directly to the internal software system of the zoo, which the officials can see in real time. This has not only made record keeping very easy, but the decision-making process has also become faster and more effective than before,” Kumar said.

Environmental Protection

Besides ensuring transparency, the move will also help in environmental protection at the zoo. The digital platform will have complete information about the location and place from where the data has been entered. The advantage of the system will be that any employee will be able to enter data from the beat itself. Zoo Director Dr. Sanjit Kumar said the paperless work system is not only saving paper, but also contributing to environmental protection.

An inside view of Delhi zoo (ETV Bharat)

The Delhi zoo is spread over 176 acres of land with hundreds of visitors visiting the zoo daily. More than 1200 animals and birds of different species have been preserved at the zoo. The zoo offers free entry to children up to five years of age.