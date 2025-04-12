Delhi YouTuber Gets Rs 13 Crore Extortion Call, 1 Held

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly demanding an extortion of Rs 13 crore from a Delhi-based YouTuber, police said on Friday. The 24-year-old complainant, who runs a YouTube channel, told police that on April 9 he received multiple calls from an unknown number while he was in Bawana's Sector-1, a senior police officer said.

The caller, later identified as Vishal alias Katia, allegedly threatened to kill him if the extortion demand was not met, the YouTuber claimed in his complaint. The police said the accused claimed to know about a property inheritance received by the YouTuber's wife, and specifically mentioned her share of land, allegedly worth several crores.

In the fifth call, the caller became aggressive and threatened the complainant with dire consequences if he did not pay Rs 13 crore, they said. Following this, a case was registered at Bawana Police Station and Vishal was traced and apprehended near Nirmal Vatika in Bawana within 24 hours, the officer said.

Vishal, a resident of Bawana, was previously involved in one criminal case, he said, adding that the mobile phone used to make the extortion calls was recovered from his possession.