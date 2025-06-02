Delhi Youth Dies From COVID-19 As Total Infection Cases Reach 203 In Country

New Delhi: A 22-year-old youth died in Delhi as the national capital has reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the patient had a history of medical conditions such as pulmonary Koch's, post-tuberculosis lung disease, and bilateral lower respiratory tract infection before she contracted COVID-19 leading to her death. The COVID-19 dashboard reports 483 active cases, 439 recovered patients, and four deaths in total. As many as 82 patients have either been cured, discharged, or migrated since Sunday.

Four deaths were recorded across the country on Sunday. Apart from Delhi, states recording deaths included Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Despite this, doctors advise the public not to panic yet stay cautious as the coronavirus is proving to be fatal only for those with other ailments and as a result have low immunities. The elderly suffering from diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease and cancer are more at risk and are required to be extra cautious.

In the last 24 hours, the country saw the increase of number of active cases to 203 and the number recovered increase to 370. "It's not a matter of concern for India. The majority of the people in our country are already vaccinated, and they are exposed to COVID-19. There is no reason to panic. Yes, people should definitely keep themselves aware of the evolving situation. If anybody has symptoms of cough and fever, they should consult with the doctors," said Dr Rajni Kant Srivastava, Chair, of Disease Elimination at the ICMR.

People are advised to wear a mask when traveling outside and avoid crowded places. This would help avoid the contraction of the disease as well as the spread. Dr Pawan Kumar, nodal officer of the Covid ward at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital said the new variant of Covid is not more dangerous than its the previous version.