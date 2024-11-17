ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Youth Congress Holds Candlelight March Protesting Against Manipur Violence

The IYC held a candlelight march in New Delhi protesting against the ethnic violence in Manipur.

The IYC held a candlelight march in New Delhi protesting against the ethnic violence in Manipur.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a candlelight march here on Sunday protesting against the ethnic violence in Manipur and demanded that the Centre take stringent measures to resolve the conflict as soon as possible. Several IYC workers participated in the march carrying candles and a banner.

The protesters took out the march from the IYC office on Raisina Road. They were headed towards Jantar Mantar but were stopped by police. In a statement, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling around the country and abroad, but not going to Manipur.

When Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can't the prime minister visit the northeastern state, he asked. Since May 2023, Manipur has been going through unimaginable pain, divisions and increasing violence, which has destroyed the future of its people, Chib said.

He demanded that the Centre take strict measures as soon as possible to curb the violence in the state. The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed more than 200 lives since May last year.

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a candlelight march here on Sunday protesting against the ethnic violence in Manipur and demanded that the Centre take stringent measures to resolve the conflict as soon as possible. Several IYC workers participated in the march carrying candles and a banner.

The protesters took out the march from the IYC office on Raisina Road. They were headed towards Jantar Mantar but were stopped by police. In a statement, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling around the country and abroad, but not going to Manipur.

When Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can't the prime minister visit the northeastern state, he asked. Since May 2023, Manipur has been going through unimaginable pain, divisions and increasing violence, which has destroyed the future of its people, Chib said.

He demanded that the Centre take strict measures as soon as possible to curb the violence in the state. The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed more than 200 lives since May last year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOUTH CONGRESSCANDLELIGHT MARCHMANIPUR VIOLENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.