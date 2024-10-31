Delhi Wrapped In Smog On Diwali, Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Zone, Anand Vihar AQI At 418

New Delhi: A thick blanket of smog covered Delhi and NCR on Thursday morning with the air quality dipping further as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached dangerous levels, raising serious health concerns.
The situation in Anand Vihar became 'severe' with the AQI reaching 418 after 'Chhoti Diwali' on Wednesday. The air quality was under 'very poor' category in 27 areas of Delhi with AQI recorded above 300, while the AQI at 11 areas remained in 'poor' category.
#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs the Anand Vihar area of the National Capital.— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024
The Air Quality Index of Anand Vihar is 418 in the 'Severe' category as per the CPCB. pic.twitter.com/zcGVBOarZx
Air quality in Delhi:
- Alipur: 326
- Anand Vihar: 420
- Ashok Vihar: 370
- IGI Airport: 303
- Jahangirpuri: 391
- Wazirpur: 398
Similarly, pollution levels in areas including Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida also raised concerns. AQI of 271 was recorded in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram and 284 in Noida's Sector 62.
#WATCH | Air quality in 'Very Poor' category in the area near Akshardham temple, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/9fJ7nfutIQ— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024
The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated over the years. On Wednesday, Delhi's AQI reached 307, while it was 220 last year. The AQI was 296 in 2020, 314 in 2021 and 259 in 2022. In such a situation, it is being feared that the pollution level will increase again due to fireworks on Diwali.
Despite the ban, bursting of firecrackers was reported from many areas. According to experts, rising levels of pollution can not only lead to respiratory problems, but also leave long-term health effects. The increasing pollution has confined most children and the elderly to their homes.
#WATCH | Delhi: A local says, " there are several problems which we are facing due to pollution especially burning sensation in the eye...nothing is being done to tackle the issue of pollution...." https://t.co/K6Wmk7lCwA pic.twitter.com/atj6pXq0v9— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024
Firecrackers banned in Delhi till Jan 1:
AAP convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked residents to light diyas instead of bursting firecrackers. He asked people to celebrate Diwali as a festival of lights and not firecrackers.
Earlier, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take stringent action against violations of firecracker ban. He had also announced a ban on production, storage, distribution and use of firecrackers till January 1.
