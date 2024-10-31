Delhi Wrapped In Smog On Diwali, Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Zone, Anand Vihar AQI At 418

New Delhi: A thick blanket of smog covered Delhi and NCR on Thursday morning with the air quality dipping further as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached dangerous levels, raising serious health concerns.

The situation in Anand Vihar became 'severe' with the AQI reaching 418 after 'Chhoti Diwali' on Wednesday. The air quality was under 'very poor' category in 27 areas of Delhi with AQI recorded above 300, while the AQI at 11 areas remained in 'poor' category.

Air quality in Delhi:

Alipur: 326

Anand Vihar: 420

Ashok Vihar: 370

IGI Airport: 303

Jahangirpuri: 391

Wazirpur: 398

Similarly, pollution levels in areas including Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida also raised concerns. AQI of 271 was recorded in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram and 284 in Noida's Sector 62.

The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated over the years. On Wednesday, Delhi's AQI reached 307, while it was 220 last year. The AQI was 296 in 2020, 314 in 2021 and 259 in 2022. In such a situation, it is being feared that the pollution level will increase again due to fireworks on Diwali.

Despite the ban, bursting of firecrackers was reported from many areas. According to experts, rising levels of pollution can not only lead to respiratory problems, but also leave long-term health effects. The increasing pollution has confined most children and the elderly to their homes.

Firecrackers banned in Delhi till Jan 1:

AAP convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked residents to light diyas instead of bursting firecrackers. He asked people to celebrate Diwali as a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

Earlier, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take stringent action against violations of firecracker ban. He had also announced a ban on production, storage, distribution and use of firecrackers till January 1.