Delhi Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase In UP's Hapur, Lover Arrested For Murder

Hapur police produce the accused Satyendra Yadav before the media in the suitcase murder case on Friday.

Hapur: On May 30, the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a blue suitcase in the Sikhera Bamba area under Pilkhuwa police station limits in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh. The blind murder case posed a major challenge for the police, but it was cracked within a week.

According to Hapur SP Gyananjay Singh, the deceased was identified as Nilesh, a resident of Trilokpuri, Delhi. She was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Satyendra Yadav, over suspicion of infidelity and a financial dispute involving a loan of Rs 5.25 lakh.

Satyendra, a resident of Vinod Nagar near Pratap Library in West Delhi, was arrested in connection with the case. Police recovered from him a passbook, a cheque, a KYC form, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, two mobile phones, and the car used in the crime.

Satyendra confessed during interrogation that he and Nilesh were in a relationship. He used to visit her regularly while she was ill. Later, he moved to Patiala for work. Over time, he became suspicious of her due to frequent busy signals when calling her at night.

The accused said he had taken a loan of Rs 5.25 lakh from Nilesh, which he used to purchase a car. On May 28, Nilesh visited his residence in Delhi and demanded repayment. An argument broke out between them, during which Satyendra allegedly strangled her with a dupatta.

He then packed the body in a blue suitcase and waited for nightfall. At around 9 p.m., he switched off his phone, loaded the suitcase into his car, and left to dispose of the body. On the way, he broke Nilesh's phone and dumped it in a drain near Ghazipur.

To avoid paying the toll at Chhijarsi, he took the canal road and, near Sikhera Bamba in Hapur, dumped the suitcase containing her body into the canal.

Hapur SP Gyananjay Singh said the case was solved with the help of CCTV footage from around 500 cameras and other leads. “We were informed that the woman’s body had been dumped from a car. Following that, we traced the incident back to Delhi and uncovered the full story,” he said.

