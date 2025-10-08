ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah To Inaugurate Slew Of Projects To Strengthen Drinking Water, Sewerage Network In Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several important projects of Delhi Jal Board worth more than Rs 1,816 crores on Thursday.

The mega projects include several important components, which focus on solving Delhi's decades-old water and sewerage problems. The main focus includes construction and maintenance of sewage treatment plants and sewer lines. Officials said, large sewage lines have been laid and new plants installed to treat the sewage of around 25 lakh households in West Delhi. Booster pumping stations have also been included in the projects to efficiently deliver clean drinking water to remote areas.

More than 3 million people are expected to benefit from round-the-clock (24x7) water supply through the projects. The water supply improvement project has been restarted in the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant area. It will enable 24x7 water supply to areas like Burari, Punjabi Bagh and Pitampura.