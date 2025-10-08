ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah To Inaugurate Slew Of Projects To Strengthen Drinking Water, Sewerage Network In Delhi

Officials said, large sewage lines have been laid and new plants installed to treat the sewage of around 25 lakh households in West Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several important projects of Delhi Jal Board worth more than Rs 1,816 crores on Thursday.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several important projects of Delhi Jal Board worth more than Rs 1,816 crores on Thursday.

The mega projects include several important components, which focus on solving Delhi's decades-old water and sewerage problems. The main focus includes construction and maintenance of sewage treatment plants and sewer lines. Officials said, large sewage lines have been laid and new plants installed to treat the sewage of around 25 lakh households in West Delhi. Booster pumping stations have also been included in the projects to efficiently deliver clean drinking water to remote areas.

More than 3 million people are expected to benefit from round-the-clock (24x7) water supply through the projects. The water supply improvement project has been restarted in the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant area. It will enable 24x7 water supply to areas like Burari, Punjabi Bagh and Pitampura.

Officials said, the projects are not limited to water and sewerage networks, but are an integral part of the wider campaign to make the Yamuna river pollution-free.

Plans are afoot to construct sewage treatment plants (STP) at 22 canals to prevent sewage from flowing directly into the river. Sewage-treated water will drastically reduce the amount of pollutants entering the river, thereby rejuvenating it. Apart from this, Delhi Jal Board has also announced to prepare an integrated water, sewerage and drainage master plan keeping in mind the future needs, which will be prepared keeping in mind the next 20 years.

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma said Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for modern and self-sufficient Delhi. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Delhi is becoming a 'clean, self-sufficient and future-ready' capital.

NGT Directs DJB To Take Appropriate Action Against Any Illegally Installed Borewells

