Delhi Will Be Under Round The Clock Surveillance Of ICCC

New Delhi: The National Capital will be under close round-the-clock surveillance of the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) built at the Kartavya Bhavan-03 in New Delhi.
“Entire Delhi will be under round-the-clock surveillance. In fact, in each building (1-10) of Kartavya Bhawan under the common central secretariat (CCS), there will be more than 1050 CCTV cameras installed in each building and the CCTV surveillance room built at Kartavya Bhavan-03 will do the overall monitoring,” said a senior official aware of the mater to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
To be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the Kartavya Bhavan-03, a part of the ambitious Central Vista project, is equipped with all critical infrastructure, ranging from administrative modernization, digital governance, better inter-ministerial coordination, public engagements, energy efficiency, renewable energy utilization, and water conservation, among others.
“All the ministries like Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) will be shifted to Kartavya Bhavan-03 by tomorrow,” said Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal.
Stating that many key ministries functioning from ageing buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, constructed between the 1950s and 1970s, are now structurally outdated and inefficient.
“The new facilities will reduce repair and maintenance costs, boost productivity, improve employee well-being, and enhance overall service delivery,” Manohar Lal said. He said that in the next two months, Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 will be completed. “Once the work is done, all the central government offices currently running from Shastri Bhawan, Udoyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan will be shifted to building 1 & 22,” the minister said.
He added that the repair, retrofitting, and maintenance of old buildings have become cost-ineffective and unsustainable in the long run. “Approximately Rs 1500 crore is spent on these old buildings from time to time. The new buildings will be cost-effective,” he said.
Manohar Lal said that a few ministries will still work from outside the Central Vista project areas. “However, there will be reconfiguration of buildings after two years, when all these offices will be accommodated at the central vista project,” the minister informed.
The Central Vista redevelopment is part of a broader set of governance reforms aimed at streamlining bureaucracy, improving service delivery, and enabling agile administration.
“New offices are being designed to accommodate Digital India initiatives, with IT-ready infrastructure and secure networks. Centralized complexes will reduce red tape, cut down file movement time, and facilitate faster policy implementation. Wider walkways, better lighting, green spaces, and civic-friendly infrastructure along Kartavya Path reflect an attempt to make governance spaces more accessible and engaging for the public,” said Katikithala Srinivas, secretary in the Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs.
Kartavya Bhavan-3
The Kartavya Bhavan-3 spreads over a plinth area of 1,50,000 square meters with a 40,000 sqm basement area that comprises 2 level basements with 600 car parking facilities.
The Kartavya Bhavan-3 will also have a creche, a yoga room, a medical room, a cafe, a kitchen, multipurpose hall with 24 main conference rooms (capacity – 45 each), 26 small conference rooms (capacity – 25 each), 67 meeting rooms (in work halls) (capacity – 9 each) and 27 lifts. The entire building will have a centralized air-conditioning system.
Energy Efficiency
Double-glazed unit glasses in windows and façades for enhanced thermal insulation have been used to reduce noise and minimize condensation. “Energy efficient LED lighting, occupancy sensors and daylight sensors to achieve 30 per cent energy savings, and an integrated building management system for optimisation of energy consumption have been installed,” said Srinivas.
He said that lifts have been provided with regenerative drive to recover energy during braking or deceleration. “Over deck insulation using 80 mm PUF over terrace slab, to reduce heat gain, air insulation behind stone cladding to reduce heat gain has also been installed,” he said.
He said that fresh air intake (depending on CO2 levels) to provide a healthy work environment, and a basement ventilation system which operates only when CO level exceeds the acceptable limits, have been installed.
Renewable Energy Utilisation
“Rooftop Solar PV of 366 kWp generating over 5.34 lakhs units annually has been installed with additional solar capacity potential on the rooftop of the security building (200 KW), solar water heating system meeting over 26 per cent of hot water daily demand have also been installed,” said Srinivas.
The secretary informed that the tender for the underground Central Vista Metro Corridor of 9.913 km will be floated in the next two to three months.
“This corridor will connect Indraprastha to Ramakrishna Ashram, improving access to India Gate, Kartavya Path, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and major government offices,” he said.
At present, 39 Ministries are housed on the Central Vista, whereas around 12 Ministries have offices outside the Vista. All the 51 Ministries will be located at one location to improve coordination, collaboration and synergy.
