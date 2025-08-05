ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Will Be Under Round The Clock Surveillance Of ICCC

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal said that the offices would be shifted by August 6. ( ETV Bharat )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The National Capital will be under close round-the-clock surveillance of the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) built at the Kartavya Bhavan-03 in New Delhi.

“Entire Delhi will be under round-the-clock surveillance. In fact, in each building (1-10) of Kartavya Bhawan under the common central secretariat (CCS), there will be more than 1050 CCTV cameras installed in each building and the CCTV surveillance room built at Kartavya Bhavan-03 will do the overall monitoring,” said a senior official aware of the mater to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

CCTV Monitoring Room (ETV Bharat)

To be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the Kartavya Bhavan-03, a part of the ambitious Central Vista project, is equipped with all critical infrastructure, ranging from administrative modernization, digital governance, better inter-ministerial coordination, public engagements, energy efficiency, renewable energy utilization, and water conservation, among others.

“All the ministries like Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) will be shifted to Kartavya Bhavan-03 by tomorrow,” said Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal.

Kartavya Bhavan (ETV Bharat)

Stating that many key ministries functioning from ageing buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, constructed between the 1950s and 1970s, are now structurally outdated and inefficient.

“The new facilities will reduce repair and maintenance costs, boost productivity, improve employee well-being, and enhance overall service delivery,” Manohar Lal said. He said that in the next two months, Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 will be completed. “Once the work is done, all the central government offices currently running from Shastri Bhawan, Udoyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan will be shifted to building 1 & 22,” the minister said.

He added that the repair, retrofitting, and maintenance of old buildings have become cost-ineffective and unsustainable in the long run. “Approximately Rs 1500 crore is spent on these old buildings from time to time. The new buildings will be cost-effective,” he said.

Manohar Lal said that a few ministries will still work from outside the Central Vista project areas. “However, there will be reconfiguration of buildings after two years, when all these offices will be accommodated at the central vista project,” the minister informed.