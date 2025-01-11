ETV Bharat / state

Dense Fog Blinds Delhi Again: 45 Trains Delayed, Flight Operations Remain Normal

However, flight operations were reported to be normal with Delhi airport issuing an official passenger advisory to inform that all flights are operating normally as runway visibility has improved.

New Delhi: The national capital was shrouded in dense fog early Saturday morning, reducing visibility and impacting several train operations. Officials said that 45 trains were delayed due to the thick fog.

"Runway visibility at Delhi Airport has improved and all flights are operating normally," the Indira Gandhi International Airport authorities said in a post on X, adding, "Passengers are requested to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information."

Visibility conditions in Safdarjung initially dropped to 50 meters From 12.30 am to 1.30 am but improved to 200 meters later and continued to remain so at 7.30 am. Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 7.7 degrees Celsius according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cold conditions are expected to persist, offering no immediate relief from dense fog and cold waves as the weather department predicted cloudy skies and light rain in the region with the maximum temperature likely to settle down at 15 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, dense fog continued to blanket large parts of northern India on Saturday morning, with the iconic Taj Mahal also shrouded in fog. Similarly, cities like Kanpur and Gwalior also experienced dense fog. In Kanpur, a group of elderly people was seen huddled around a bonfire.

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, currently enduring the harsh 40-day winter period known as "Chillai Kalan," a tourist from Bhopal told news agency ANI, "We have been in Kashmir for the last 3-4 days. It is very cold here. The temperature is -3 degrees Celsius," he said, pointing to a frozen Dal Lake. (With agency inputs).