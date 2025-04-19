ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Temperature To Dip Over Weekend As Rain Brings Respite

New Delhi: Delhiites are expected to witness a much-relieved and pleasant weekend as IMD predicts the temperatures to fall thanks to the anticipated drizzles and winds.

Following a scorching Friday, the national capital is set to witness a change in weather on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a cloudy sky, light rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Friday saw temperatures soaring to 41°C — 4.2 degrees above normal.

According to the IMD statement, the capital city will have a partly cloudy day, which could be generally cloudy by the evening. Moreover, Delhi should see very light drizzle, thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms. Winds were forecasted at 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph during the evening hours.

The maximum temperature will settle around 38°C Saturday, and the minimum around 26°C, giving the illusion of some cooler weather from Friday's scorching heat.

Showers Bring Relief On Friday

Friday was bright and sunny in Delhi with the temperature soaring to 41°C. But as evening approached, the weather took a turn as some areas received rain along with gusty winds. According to the IMD, a fresh cloud cluster entered Delhi, and light rains occurred with winds of 30-40 kmph.

The rains gave great respite from the heat in various parts of the city. While Pusa and Pitampura reported temperatures coming down from 36°C to 27°C, the readings in Mayur Vihar fell from 37°C to 27°C.