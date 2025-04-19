Delhi's Temperature To Dip Over Weekend As Rain Brings Respite

New Delhi: Delhiites are expected to witness a much-relieved and pleasant weekend as IMD predicts the temperatures to fall thanks to the anticipated drizzles and winds.
Following a scorching Friday, the national capital is set to witness a change in weather on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a cloudy sky, light rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Friday saw temperatures soaring to 41°C — 4.2 degrees above normal.
According to the IMD statement, the capital city will have a partly cloudy day, which could be generally cloudy by the evening. Moreover, Delhi should see very light drizzle, thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms. Winds were forecasted at 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph during the evening hours.
The maximum temperature will settle around 38°C Saturday, and the minimum around 26°C, giving the illusion of some cooler weather from Friday's scorching heat.
Showers Bring Relief On Friday
Friday was bright and sunny in Delhi with the temperature soaring to 41°C. But as evening approached, the weather took a turn as some areas received rain along with gusty winds. According to the IMD, a fresh cloud cluster entered Delhi, and light rains occurred with winds of 30-40 kmph.
The rains gave great respite from the heat in various parts of the city. While Pusa and Pitampura reported temperatures coming down from 36°C to 27°C, the readings in Mayur Vihar fell from 37°C to 27°C.
Weekly Weather Outlook
The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies on Sunday with no rain. Clear weather is expected over Delhi till April 24, and there are no heatwave warnings during this period, according to the weather forecast agency.
Northeastern and eastern India are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in the next five days. Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds throughout the week. The other regions in southern India are likely to get hit with isolated to scattered showers.
AQI Turns Pleasant
Delhi’s air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday morning after being recorded in the poor zone a day before. The Air Quality Index was 166 at 8 am on April 19, according to the CPCB, as against 201 on Friday.
The improvement was witnessed over most parts of Delhi-NCR as AQI levels plummeted to the satisfactory and moderate ranges. While Gurugram recorded an AQI of 175, Noida and Greater Noida stood at 165 and 170, respectively. Ghaziabad witnessed a rise in AQI to 189, which falls under the moderate category as well.
