Delhi Weather Update: Heat Relief As Rain And Thunderstorm Bring Cooler Temperatures

New Delhi: The minimum temperature of the national capital on Sunday was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of the development of thunder and lightning during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature likely to be 26 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent at 8:30 am.

Gusty winds can blow at a speed of 50 to 40 kilometres per hour. Winds can also blow at a speed of 60 kilometres per hour for a short time. The IMD has predicted rain in the national capital till June 4.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 198, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a dramatic shift in weather on Saturday evening as dark clouds rolled in, followed by strong winds and heavy rainfall. The sudden downpour brought much-needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity that persisted throughout the day.

Earlier in the day, the sky across Delhi and adjoining areas remained overcast, with high humidity levels making the weather uncomfortable. The maximum temperature hovered around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at approximately 26 degrees Celsius. However, with the arrival of the evening storm, temperatures dipped sharply, making the weather pleasant and significantly cooler.