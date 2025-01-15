ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Flights Delayed, 26 Trains Running Late As Delhi Wakes Up To Another Day Of Dense Fog

The air quality in the national capital dropped down to the 'very poor' category.

A man rides a bike amid dense morning fog, in New Delhi on Wednesday, (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 9:55 AM IST

New Delhi: More than 100 flights were delayed and a total of 26 trains were running late on Wednesday morning as dense fog engulfed the national capital resulting in low visibility.

A Delhi airport official said no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far. "Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am. Delhi airport operator DIAL said while landings and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III-compliant may get affected.

CAT III facility allows flight operations in low visibility conditions. As per information available on Flightradar24.com, over 100 flights were delayed on Wednesday.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 7.35 am.

A total of 26 trains are experiencing delays as a result of reduced visibility caused by fog, as reported by Indian Railways. For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog.

Due to heavy fog conditions, several trains across the country are running significantly behind schedule. Major delays include Bihar S Kranti (12565) by 285 minutes, Shr Ram Shakti Exp (12561) by 290 minutes, Gorakhdham Exp (12555) by 255 minutes, and NDLS Humsafer (12275) by 195 minutes. Other notable delays are Mahabodhi Exp (12397) by 160 minutes, Ayodhya Exp (14205) by 189 minutes, and LKO NDLS AC Exp (14209) by 370 minutes.

The air quality in the national capital dropped down to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 344 in Delhi today at 7 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 252.

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated, as according to CPCB data, Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 287 (IITM) and 291 (IMD). Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium reported 368, Mandir Marg 378, Mundka 372, and NSIT Dwarka 242. Najafgarh recorded 255, Narela 377, Nehru Nagar 394, and North Campus, DU 382 (IMD). Okhla Phase-2 reported an AQI of 380, Patparganj 390, and Pusa recorded 355.

RK Puram reported an AQI of 373, Rohini 399, Shadipur 313, and Sirifort 360. Sonia Vihar recorded 315, Sri Aurobindo Marg 222, Vivek Vihar 414, and Wazirpur 408. The data highlights that Vivek Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 414, indicating severe pollution levels.

Homeless individuals sought refuge in night shelters in the national capital as the winter chill intensified in Northern India. (With agency inputs).

