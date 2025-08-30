Yamuna Flows Near Danger Mark As IMD Predicts More Downpours In Delhi Today

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to intermittent rains on Saturday morning with the weatherman predicting thunderstorms and downpours throughout the weekend.

Heavy rains are expected to continue, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for East Delhi, Central Delhi, South-East Delhi, and Shahdara. Light drizzle may occur elsewhere in Delhi-NCR. Road traffic was badly affected due to waterlogging.

The IMD predicted a maximum temperature of about 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 26 degrees Celsius. Delhi's relative humidity on Saturday morning was 89 per cent.

Yamuna Nears Danger Mark

The water level in the Yamuna river rose to 205.22 metres at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi by 9 am on Saturday, nearing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, PTI reported, quoting an official.

According to the official, the situation is being closely monitored, and all the agencies concerned were asked to take precautionary measures to handle a flood-like situation, as the water level is predicted to rise further. "The river is rising mostly due to high volumes of water being released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 46,968 cusecs of water, and Wazirabad is releasing 44,970 cusecs of water every hour.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in the city.

The downpours in the national capital brought down the mercury levels on Friday, with the maximum temperature recorded being 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius.

Rain Brings Cleaner Air

The rains also helped improve the air quality in the national capital with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 72, falling in the satisfactory category. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI in other parts of the Delhi-NCR are: Faridabad: 88, Gurugram: 92, Ghaziabad: 77, Greater Noida: 82, and Noida: 89 points. AQI level in other and most areas of the capital Delhi, remains below 100.