Dust, Heat and Disruption: Delhi-NCR Chokes Under Sudden Dust Storm Amid Shifting Weather Patterns

New Delhi: A dust storm took Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) by surprise late on Wednesday until Thursday, leaving the region in an atypical haze that resulted in the disruption of daily life. The strong winds, which arrived after days of scorching temperatures and an extended dry spell, ushered in a massive dust cloud that momentarily made a fool of daily living in North India in the pre-monsoon season.
The gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and witnessed visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport, decreased in 90 minutes from 4,500 metres to 1,200 metres on Wednesday night.
“The dust has made it impossible to keep windows open,” said Alka Sharma, a school teacher in Mayur Vihar. “We had just started getting used to the heat, and now this choking dust is making it difficult to breathe.”
Air Quality Tanks, Residents Advised to Stay Indoors
On Thursday morning, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported a sharp deterioration in Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI). It stood at 236, falling into the "poor" category, a significant leap from 118 the previous morning. While many Delhiites woke up to what felt like cooler air and strong breezes, the sense of relief was short-lived as the dust settled and visibility dropped further.
Gurugram (121), Noida (113), Greater Noida (112), and Ghaziabad (107) also reported a dip in air quality, though they managed to stay in the "moderate" zone. The IMD attributed the lingering dust to the weak wind conditions that prevailed after the storm, with speeds falling to a meagre 3–7 kmph, insufficient to disperse the suspended particles.
“Currently, the winds are not strong enough to clear the atmosphere, so the dust remains trapped near the surface,” said IMD. “This poses risks, especially for individuals with respiratory conditions or those commuting long distances.”
Disruption to Daily Life
Office-goers and early morning commuters bore the brunt of the chaos. With visibility severely impaired, several commuters reported delays and near misses on key roads. Social media platforms were flooded with videos of dense dust swirling over highways, metro stations, and arterial roads. Several areas reported brief power outages, presumably due to dust-laden winds disrupting transmission lines.
Public health experts urged residents to take necessary precautions. “People should stay indoors, especially children, the elderly, and those with asthma or cardiovascular issues,” said Dr. P.K. Malhotra of AIIMS. “Use N95 masks if stepping out is unavoidable, and hydrate regularly.”
A Pattern of Disruptions
This is the second major dust storm to hit Delhi-NCR this year. A similar episode in April 2025 had disrupted flight operations at IGI Airport and caused the tragic death of one person due to a wall collapse in Gurugram.
Weather experts point to larger climatic changes, such as rising land temperatures, reduced green cover, and increased urban sprawl, for the increasing frequency and intensity of such weather events.
"These aren’t isolated anomalies anymore. The frequency of such dust events is rising due to rapid desertification in the Aravalli and semi-arid zones of Rajasthan and Haryana," said Manu Singh, an environmentalist.
Broader Weather Warnings Across India
While Delhi-NCR grapples with poor air and visibility, large parts of India are facing either heat waves or rainfall warnings. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam on May 15, predicting heavy rainfall and strong winds.
In contrast, northwest India, including West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, remains under a heatwave alert until May 18. Cities like Noida, Patna, and Lucknow continue to endure temperatures exceeding 44°C. Meanwhile, southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are experiencing pre-monsoon showers.
In Maharashtra, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for multiple districts, including Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik, and Raigad, warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain until May 18.
Cyclone Shakti Brewing?
Adding another twist to India’s weather narrative is a possible cyclone forming over the Andaman Sea. The IMD confirmed the development of an upper air cyclonic circulation, which may evolve into a low-pressure area between May 16 and 22, and potentially a cyclonic storm, likely to be named ‘Shakti’, between May 23 and 28. If the system intensifies, it could impact coastal Odisha, West Bengal, and parts of Bangladesh with strong winds, intense rainfall, and potential flooding.
Forecast for Delhi and NCR
For Delhi, the weather is expected to remain unstable. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and cloud cover over the next few days. Maximum temperatures will hover around 40°C, while minimums are projected around 23°C. On-and-off rain spells may return around May 16, offering some temporary relief.
Despite temporary cooling due to cloud cover and winds, air quality is likely to remain in the "poor" category until stronger winds or rain can clear out the suspended particles.
What Lies Ahead?
The dust storm has again raised urgent questions about urban preparedness and environmental resilience. From infrastructure planning to early warning systems, Delhi’s weather management framework appears reactive rather than preventive.
Experts stress the need for better forecasting, public communication, and investment in green cover to shield the region from dust inflows. Urban planners have long warned about the shrinking of green buffers around Delhi, particularly in the Aravalli range, which has traditionally acted as a dust barrier. “Unless we treat our natural ecosystems as part of the city’s climate defence system, such episodes will only get worse,” warned Manu.