Dust, Heat And Disruption: Delhi-NCR Chokes Under Sudden Dust Storm Amid Shifting Weather Patterns

New Delhi: A dust storm took Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) by surprise late on Wednesday until Thursday, leaving the region in an atypical haze that resulted in the disruption of daily life. The strong winds, which arrived after days of scorching temperatures and an extended dry spell, ushered in a massive dust cloud that momentarily made a fool of daily living in North India in the pre-monsoon season.

The gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and witnessed visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport, decreased in 90 minutes from 4,500 metres to 1,200 metres on Wednesday night.

“The dust has made it impossible to keep windows open,” said Alka Sharma, a school teacher in Mayur Vihar. “We had just started getting used to the heat, and now this choking dust is making it difficult to breathe.”

Air Quality Tanks, Residents Advised to Stay Indoors

On Thursday morning, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported a sharp deterioration in Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI). It stood at 236, falling into the "poor" category, a significant leap from 118 the previous morning. While many Delhiites woke up to what felt like cooler air and strong breezes, the sense of relief was short-lived as the dust settled and visibility dropped further.

Gurugram (121), Noida (113), Greater Noida (112), and Ghaziabad (107) also reported a dip in air quality, though they managed to stay in the "moderate" zone. The IMD attributed the lingering dust to the weak wind conditions that prevailed after the storm, with speeds falling to a meagre 3–7 kmph, insufficient to disperse the suspended particles.

“Currently, the winds are not strong enough to clear the atmosphere, so the dust remains trapped near the surface,” said IMD. “This poses risks, especially for individuals with respiratory conditions or those commuting long distances.”

Disruption to Daily Life

Office-goers and early morning commuters bore the brunt of the chaos. With visibility severely impaired, several commuters reported delays and near misses on key roads. Social media platforms were flooded with videos of dense dust swirling over highways, metro stations, and arterial roads. Several areas reported brief power outages, presumably due to dust-laden winds disrupting transmission lines.

Public health experts urged residents to take necessary precautions. “People should stay indoors, especially children, the elderly, and those with asthma or cardiovascular issues,” said Dr. P.K. Malhotra of AIIMS. “Use N95 masks if stepping out is unavoidable, and hydrate regularly.”

A Pattern of Disruptions

This is the second major dust storm to hit Delhi-NCR this year. A similar episode in April 2025 had disrupted flight operations at IGI Airport and caused the tragic death of one person due to a wall collapse in Gurugram.

Weather experts point to larger climatic changes, such as rising land temperatures, reduced green cover, and increased urban sprawl, for the increasing frequency and intensity of such weather events.