AQI Remains 'Very Poor' In Delhi; Trains Running Late Due To 'Low Visibility'

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, with a thin layer of fog blanketing parts of the city and affecting visibility. An AQI reading of 340 was recorded at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.

Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data in the national capital, 32 reported the AQI in the "very poor" category, according to the CPCB. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by rain on Friday and Saturday, and issued a "yellow alert", predicting very dense fog, on Sunday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the IMD said. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, it added.

Rail services in north India have been adversely hit by low visibility in the region, with over 18 trains running late as of Friday morning. In the Northern Railway region, as many as 18 trains are running late due to dense fog and low visibility.

Low visibility procedures are currently being implemented at Delhi Airport, but all flights are operating as scheduled, according to an official advisory issued on Thursday. In a post on social media platform X, Delhi Airport stated, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal."

The authorities further advised passengers to stay informed about flight updates by contacting their respective airlines. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post added.