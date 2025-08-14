Rain Lashes Delhi, Bringing Traffic Snarls, Cooler Weather And Moderate Air Quality

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a rain-kissed dawn on Thursday as a heavy downpour lashed the national capital, causing traffic snarls.

Connaught Place, India Gate, Lajpat Nagar, Dwarka, and Rohini, among other areas, received rain. Areas including RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and the Delhi-Haryana border also witnessed intense showers.

The rain led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital and slowed traffic, inconveniencing commuters during the morning rush hour. During the 24-hour period which ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 13.1 mm of rainfall, Aya Nagar logged 57.4 mm, Palam 49.4 mm, Lodhi Road 12 mm, Pragati Maidan 9 mm, and Pusa 5 mm, according to the IMD.

The IMD has issued the 'orange' alert, which means "be prepared", warning of moderate to heavy rainfall during the day, along with thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of Delhi. Due to the rain, traffic was hit in many parts of the city, including stretches along Ring Road, parts of south Delhi, and several arterial roads connecting central and east Delhi.

"Due to the recent rains causing waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, traffic on Old GT Road is likely to be severely affected. To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid taking Old GT Road and are requested to plan accordingly or take alternate routes," Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain spell is expected to continue throughout the day. The IMD has forecast that the humidity levels will be between 68% to 85%. The maximum temperature in Delhi NCR is expected to be between 30 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will remain between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast that the weather will remain pleasant on Friday, and a possibility of light drizzle and partly cloudy skies from August 16 to 19. Mercury levels are expected to remain low for the next few days, bringing relief from heat and humidity.

The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which is 8 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 26.8 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 74% at 8:30 am and 63% at 5:30 pm.

According to the Central Pollution and Control Board CPCB, the average air quality index in the national capital remained at 117 points till 7:00 am on Thursday. Among the other cities in the Delhi-NCR, Faridabad recorded 98, Gurugram 110, Ghaziabad 115, Greater Noida 128, and Noida 105. The AQI level in 11 areas of Delhi remains below 100.