ETV Bharat / state

Thick Fog Delays 25 Trains In Delhi Today

The minimum temperature in Delhi increased marginally to 10.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal, from 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the IMD.

Fog conditions were reported in several parts of country on Sunday morning
Fog conditions were reported in several parts of country on Sunday morning (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Thick fog blanketed Delhi early Tuesday, reducing visibility and delaying 25 trains. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius.

"Minimum visibility of 150 metres in dense fog with northwesterly winds at 11-13 kmph was reported over Palam between 5 and 5.30 am, gradually improving to 700 metres in shallow fog with westerly winds at 13 kmph by 8.30 am," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At Safdarjung, the minimum visibility was 500 metres, it said. Due to the foggy weather, a total of 25 trains were delayed till 6 am, an official said. The minimum temperature in Delhi increased marginally to 10.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal, from 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the IMD.

The humidity level was 92 per cent at 8.30 am. The weather office has forecast very dense fog during the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 303 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

New Delhi: Thick fog blanketed Delhi early Tuesday, reducing visibility and delaying 25 trains. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius.

"Minimum visibility of 150 metres in dense fog with northwesterly winds at 11-13 kmph was reported over Palam between 5 and 5.30 am, gradually improving to 700 metres in shallow fog with westerly winds at 13 kmph by 8.30 am," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At Safdarjung, the minimum visibility was 500 metres, it said. Due to the foggy weather, a total of 25 trains were delayed till 6 am, an official said. The minimum temperature in Delhi increased marginally to 10.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above normal, from 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the IMD.

The humidity level was 92 per cent at 8.30 am. The weather office has forecast very dense fog during the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 303 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI WEATHER TODAYDELHI TEMPERATURE TODAYDELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.