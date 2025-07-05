Rains Expected In Delhi As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital predicting the possibility of rains in Delhi on Saturday.

The maximum temperature of Delhi is expected to be 35 to 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 80 per cent today at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 8 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 80, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The AQI readings in other parts of the NCR are 88 in Faridabad, 92 in Gurugram, 78 in Ghaziabad, 98 in Greater Noida and 85 in Noida.

The weather agency has predicted moderate rainfall on Sunday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The expected minimum temperature is 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast light rains between July 7 and 9. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 to 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 24 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the Delhi-NCR received drizzles on Friday but that was not enough for a respite from humid heat. The maximum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal. At the same time, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal. The humidity level in the air was 87 to 59 per cent.