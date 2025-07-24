ETV Bharat / state

Relief From Humidity To Continue As IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Delhi Today

People take shelter under an umbrella and tree during a heavy rain shower in New Delhi. ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy skies with heavy rains across Delhi on Thursday.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.

The national capital has been experiencing continuous rain in the past week, bringing down the mercury levels and providing relief to the residents affected by humidity. Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls disrupted movement in Delhi on Wednesday after heavy rains lashed the city. Knee-deep water flooded roads in many parts of Delhi, leaving vehicles stuck and people wading through the water.

Severe waterlogging was also reported from MB Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and Kailash Colony, leading to traffic congestion across several parts of the city. As of 5.30 pm, Safdarjung recorded 9.3 mm of rainfall, while other stations reported the following amounts: Lodhi Road 11.2 mm and Pragati Maidan 6 mm.