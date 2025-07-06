ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Records 28.8 Deg C Minimum Temperature, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The IMD has forecasted thunder and lightning accompanied by light rain.

Delhi Records 28.8 Deg C Minimum Temperature, IMD Issues Yellow Alert
A man walks with an umbrella to shield himself from the rain at ITO in New Delh (IANS)
New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city, forecasting thunder and lightning accompanied by light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 80 per cent at 8:30 a.m. The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 82, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

