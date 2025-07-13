IMD Predicts Intermittent Heavy Rains As Monsoon Makes Its Presence Felt In Delhi

New Delhi: The mercury levels are expected to drop on Sunday in Delhi, with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rains with thunder and lightning.

The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rain to occur intermittently in the national capital till Thursday. According to the IMD, the skies above the Delhi-NCR will remain cloudy today.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8:30 am. According to the IMD data, only 57 mm of rain has been recorded in July so far, which is much less than normal.

The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 85, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. Among other cities in the national capital region, the AQI recorded at Faridabad was 88, Gurugram 95, Ghaziabad 77, Greater Noida 103 and Noida 95.

Monsoon showers continued to lash many areas of the national capital till late Saturday evening. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius, which is 0.7 degrees Celsius less than normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.9 degrees Celsius less than normal.