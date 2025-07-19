ETV Bharat / state

IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies And Pleasant Temperatures For Delhi Today

The air quality in the national capital has improved due to the recent intermittent rains.

IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies And Pleasant Temperatures For Delhi Today
People visit Lodhi Garden to enjoy the pleasant weather in New Delhi (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 19, 2025 at 9:29 AM IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy skies over the national capital on Saturday.

The weatherman has forecast the maximum temperature in Delhi to hover around 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the sky will remain cloudy for the upcoming week with the possibility of rain. Overall, the heat in Delhi is not expected to increase much next week.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the national capital has improved due to the recent intermittent rains. The Air Quality Index remained average with 60 points at 6.30 am on Saturday.

The AQI level remained below 100 in most areas of Delhi. Among the other cities in the national capital region, Faridabad recorded 55 points, Gurgaon 77 points, Ghaziabad 85 points, Greater Noida 62 points and Noida recorded 88 points.

Heavy rains with strong winds lashed across various parts of the national capital on Friday evening. According to IMD, the maximum temperature recorded was 34.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius. The national capital received a rainfall of 8.7 mm between 8 am and 5 pm.

