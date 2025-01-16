New Delhi: The national capital woke up to dense fog after an overnight rainfall on Thursday causing visibility issues and disruptions in train and flight operations. Over 29 trains and many flights were delayed.

The Delhi airport in an update at 10.08 am on X said," Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

The city recorded the minimum temperature at 10 degrees Celsius with light rain and a cloudy sky. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert and issued a warning of the dense fog condition and light rain throughout the day.

The weather department also forecasted a further drop in temperatures, predicting a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius for tomorrow, along with continued dense fog.

Delhi government issued orders to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class 9th and 11th. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index remain under the ''very poor'' category at 380 index value.

29 Trains, Many Flights Delayed As Dense Fog Blankets Delhi Again (ANI)

The deteriorating AQI has prompted authorities to take additional measures to address air quality concerns. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-III ("Severe") and Stage-IV ("Severe") air quality measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Wednesday

In Chandigarh, dense fog also caused a dip in temperatures, with the minimum expected to reach 8 degrees Celsius. Agra, too, is experiencing cold waves, with thick fog enveloping the Taj Mahal. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius expected.

A layer of fog also engulfs parts of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya as mercury dips in several parts of Northern India. As per IMD, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 8 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued a warning for dense fog in the city.