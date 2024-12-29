ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Minimum Temp At 13 Degrees, Clear Sky Ahead

People take a stroll at the Kartavya Path - File image ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded 13 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, six notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 16 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather department has forecasted mostly clear sky for the day.