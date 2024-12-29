ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Minimum Temp At 13 Degrees, Clear Sky Ahead

Delhi's air quality declined to the 'poor' category on Sunday morning, with the AQI reaching 230 at 9 am.

People take a stroll at the Kartavya Path - File image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded 13 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, six notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 16 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather department has forecasted mostly clear sky for the day.

Delhi's air quality declined to the 'poor' category on Sunday morning, with the AQI reaching 230 at 9 am. On Saturday, the 24-hour AQI was in the 'moderate' category at 135 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Humidity was at 95 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday.

