Delhi-NCR Wrapped In Fog Blanket, AQI Plummets To 'Very Poor' At 318; Flight, Train Services Disrupted

New Delhi: Dense fog blanketed various parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing visibility down and thereby impacting train and flight operations. At least 24 trains departing from Delhi were delayed due to weather-related conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Friday.

Among the affected trains, the Ayodhya Express was delayed by four hours, the Gorakhdham Express was running more than two hours late, and the Bihar Kranti Express and the Shram Shakti Express were delayed by over three hours.

Many airlines' flights were also affected, even though the Delhi airport reported an average delay of five minutes for arrival flights and 11 minutes for departure flights, as per FlightRadar24.

While SpiceJet said all flights coming in and going to Amritsar and Guwahati are affected due to bad weather, IndiGo issued a travel advisory with special focus on the Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Guwahati routes.

Various airlines urged travellers to check flight schedules while planning their journey, warning that flights might be cancelled if the visibility remains poor.

As per the past 24-hour data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness fog till January 8, with light rain likely on January 6. The Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Friday, with temperatures dropping to a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius.

Air quality deteriorates