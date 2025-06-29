ETV Bharat / state

Rain, Thunderstorms Expected In Delhi Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Visitors at the Lodhi Garden on a cloudy afternoon, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain with thunder and lightning in Delhi on Sunday. However, the weather agency is yet to officially declare the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Delhi-National Capital Region for today. The weather agency also predicted that the wind can blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius at 7 am on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33-35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 25-27 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi received rain on Saturday. Areas in the east, west, south and southeast Delhi recorded rainfall, while the northern and central parts of the city remained dry.