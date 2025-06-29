ETV Bharat / state

Rain, Thunderstorms Expected In Delhi Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The weather agency is yet to officially declare the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

Rain, Thunderstorms Expected In Delhi Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Visitors at the Lodhi Garden on a cloudy afternoon, in New Delhi (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 29, 2025 at 12:16 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain with thunder and lightning in Delhi on Sunday. However, the weather agency is yet to officially declare the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Delhi-National Capital Region for today. The weather agency also predicted that the wind can blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius at 7 am on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33-35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 25-27 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi received rain on Saturday. Areas in the east, west, south and southeast Delhi recorded rainfall, while the northern and central parts of the city remained dry.

Between 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm, a temperature drop of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius was observed over south Delhi stations, such as Ayanagar, Pushp Vihar and IGNOU, and 5 to 7 degrees Celsius over central Delhi stations like Lodi Road, Pusa and Pragati Maidan, and 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over north Delhi stations, including Narela and Mungeshpur, according to the IMD.

Between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded trace rainfall, while Mayur Vihar reported 23 mm rainfall, Ayanagar 9.2 mm rainfall and Najafgarh 2.5 mm rainfall, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature recorded in Delhi on Saturday was 36.2 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 28.7 degrees Celsius.

Read more:

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain with thunder and lightning in Delhi on Sunday. However, the weather agency is yet to officially declare the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Delhi-National Capital Region for today. The weather agency also predicted that the wind can blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius at 7 am on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33-35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 25-27 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi received rain on Saturday. Areas in the east, west, south and southeast Delhi recorded rainfall, while the northern and central parts of the city remained dry.

Between 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm, a temperature drop of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius was observed over south Delhi stations, such as Ayanagar, Pushp Vihar and IGNOU, and 5 to 7 degrees Celsius over central Delhi stations like Lodi Road, Pusa and Pragati Maidan, and 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over north Delhi stations, including Narela and Mungeshpur, according to the IMD.

Between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded trace rainfall, while Mayur Vihar reported 23 mm rainfall, Ayanagar 9.2 mm rainfall and Najafgarh 2.5 mm rainfall, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature recorded in Delhi on Saturday was 36.2 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 28.7 degrees Celsius.

Read more:

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI WEATHERMONSOON 2025DELHI WEATHER UPDATEDELHI WEATHER TODAY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.