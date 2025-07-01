Delhi Skies To Remain Cool And Clean As IMD Predicts Rains Till July 6

New Delhi: After weeks of sultry weather, residents of Delhi-NCR can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the region till July 6.

The IMD also forecast “no possibility of heatwave conditions". The forecast suggests mostly cloudy skies with daily light to moderate rainfall and some potential for thunderstorms. During the day, temperatures will range from a maximum of 31-34 degrees Celsius and a minimum average of around 24-26 degrees Celsius through the week.

"This is typical early monsoon activity," a senior IMD official said. "The active monsoon trough is currently situated over Delhi and a cyclonic circulation is over southern Rajasthan and northern parts of Gujarat, which is contributing to the weather system. The combination of influence is also maintaining cool, moist conditions across the northern plains."

Monday Sees Sharp Dip In Mercury

The impact of the changing weather was felt on Monday when large parts of the capital witnessed light rainfall and cooler breezes. The Safdarjung weather station, Delhi’s official meteorological observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6°C, nearly 7 degrees below the normal for this time of year. The minimum temperature dipped to 24°C, about 4 degrees lower than average.

Rainfall was reported from several parts of the city, with Ayanagar receiving 20 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, while Palam logged 14.4 mm during the same time. High relative humidity, touching 100 per cent at some points during the day, kept the atmosphere moist and cloud-laden.

Air Quality Improves

The damp weather has brought with it more than just temperature relief; Delhi's notoriously poor air quality has also seen a welcome improvement. On Monday at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 65, placing it in the “satisfactory” category. This marked the fifth day in a row that the capital’s air remained largely clean, a rare achievement for a city often engulfed in smog and dust, especially in the summer months.

Environmental experts have linked this temporary improvement to the cleansing effect of rain and the lack of dust-laden winds from the northwest. Weather officials expect this favourable trend to persist over the next few days. Light to moderate showers, largely in the evening or night, will continue to punctuate the week. Winds from the east, clocking speeds of up to 20 km/h, are also helping maintain cooler ground and atmospheric temperatures.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and to avoid waterlogged areas. However, for the most part, the capital is expected to enjoy a rare spell of summer comfort, cooler air, cloudy skies, cleaner surroundings, and a much-needed break from the heat. As the southwest monsoon continues to move steadily across the country, forecasters anticipate more widespread rain and temperature moderation in the weeks ahead.