Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Delhi Today

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with rain in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the IMD forecast, the skies in the national capital region will remain cloudy. There is a possibility of thunder, lightning and strong winds at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and moderate rain. The wind speed can also go up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The Delhi Airport on Wednesday advised passengers to consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays.

" As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, adverse weather conditions are expected in Delhi from 06:00 IST today. However, flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free," read a post by Delhi Airport on X at 05:52 am.

The maximum temperature will be up to 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature can be 23 degrees Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB, the average Air Quality Index in the national capital stood at 178 points at 7:00 am on Wednesday. The AQI levels in various parts of the National Capital Region are: 145 in Faridabad, 228 in Gurugram, 115 in Ghaziabad, 120 in Greater Noida, and 112 in Noida.

According to the IMD data, the maximum temperature recorded in Delhi on Tuesday was 33.1 degrees Celsius, 6.9 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature recorded was 24.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal. The relative humidity recorded in the national capital was between 79 and 47 per cent.