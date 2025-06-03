Partly Cloudy Skies Expected In Delhi Today With Possible Rains

New Delhi: The skies in the national capital will be partly cloudy on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.
According to the IMD forecast, there may be light rain along with gusty winds, thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi today. The weather agency has also predicted wind blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
The maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius. The weather may remain the same on Wednesday as well. IMD predicts that the sky is expected to remain partially cloudy for four days with no possibility of rain. The relative humidity recorded in the national capital till 8.30 am today is 60 per cent.
The air quality in the capital, Delhi, remains in the moderate category. The average Air Quality Index in Delhi at 7 am on Tuesday stood at 198. The AQIs in other parts of the National Capital Region are: Faridabad - 128, Gurugram - 135, Ghaziabad - 158, Greater Noida- 160 and Noida - 156.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is 3.9 degrees Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, which is 4.3 degrees Celsius below normal.