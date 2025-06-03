ETV Bharat / state

Partly Cloudy Skies Expected In Delhi Today With Possible Rains

New Delhi: The skies in the national capital will be partly cloudy on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD forecast, there may be light rain along with gusty winds, thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi today. The weather agency has also predicted wind blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius. The weather may remain the same on Wednesday as well. IMD predicts that the sky is expected to remain partially cloudy for four days with no possibility of rain. The relative humidity recorded in the national capital till 8.30 am today is 60 per cent.