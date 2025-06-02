Delhi Weather Updates: Rains And Storms Bring Temperature Drop And Flight Delays

New Delhi: The temperature in the national capital dropped after intermittent rains and storms, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday.
The weather agency has predicted Delhi skies to be partly cloudy on Monday. There is a possibility of the formation of thunderclouds, lightning, gusty winds blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour and light rain. The wind speed can also go up to 60 km per hour.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index in the capital Delhi, stood at 165 at 8:00 am on Monday. The AQIs in other cities in the National Capital Region are Faridabad -35, Gurugram - 170, Ghaziabad - 130, Greater Noida - 108 and Noida - 165.
Strong storms and rain swept Delhi and NCR areas late Sunday evening. The IMD has forecast rain in the national capital till Wednesday. During this time, strong winds will temporarily reach 60 km per hour with a speed of 40-50 km per hour.
According to IMD data, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi on Sunday was 27.2 degrees Celsius, which is 0.3 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature was 37.9 degrees Celsius, which is 2.1 degrees below normal. The level of humidity in the air was recorded from 98 to 45 per cent. 16.8 mm of rain was recorded till 8.30 pm.
A total of 14 flights were diverted, and hundreds of flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to inclement weather conditions on Sunday evening. A source said that 14 flights were diverted between 4.30 pm and 6.10 pm due to adverse weather.
Seven flights were diverted to Jaipur, two flights each to Chandigarh and Amritsar, and one flight each to Ahmedabad, Dehradun and Lucknow, the source said. According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 350 flights were delayed at the airport on Sunday.