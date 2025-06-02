ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Weather Updates: Rains And Storms Bring Temperature Drop And Flight Delays

Commuters enjoy the refreshing rain at India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The temperature in the national capital dropped after intermittent rains and storms, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The weather agency has predicted Delhi skies to be partly cloudy on Monday. There is a possibility of the formation of thunderclouds, lightning, gusty winds blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour and light rain. The wind speed can also go up to 60 km per hour.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index in the capital Delhi, stood at 165 at 8:00 am on Monday. The AQIs in other cities in the National Capital Region are Faridabad -35, Gurugram - 170, Ghaziabad - 130, Greater Noida - 108 and Noida - 165.

Strong storms and rain swept Delhi and NCR areas late Sunday evening. The IMD has forecast rain in the national capital till Wednesday. During this time, strong winds will temporarily reach 60 km per hour with a speed of 40-50 km per hour.