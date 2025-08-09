Over 100 Flights Delayed As Heavy Downpours Drenches Delhi

New Delhi: Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi Airport after heavy rain lashed the national capital Saturday morning, according to Flightradar data.

Delhi woke up to torrential rain on Saturday, causing widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and flight disruptions, maring the festive mood of Raksha Bandhan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for most parts of the Delhi-NCR.

According to Flightradar data, at least 105 flights were delayed due to the inclement weather. Of the delayed flights, 13 were inbound to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and 92 were outbound, throwing travel schedules into chaos. Though there were no mass cancellations, airlines and airport authorities issued advisories to caution flyers amid traffic congestion and rain-related delays.

IndiGo and SpiceJet both issued alerts on X, advising passengers to arrive early at the airport and monitor their flight status. The Delhi Airport clarified that operations remained largely stable despite the weather conditions.

“As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free,” it posted on X.

Meanwhile, waterlogging at Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar, among others, slowed down traffic in the area. The downpour began late at night around 11 pm on Friday and has continued till Saturday morning.

The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms for parts of North, West, South, South East, and Central Delhi districts for the day. Delhi is expected to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms until August 12. (With inputs from agencies).