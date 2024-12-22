Delhi Wakes Up To Foggy Morning; Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

New Delhi: Delhi experienced a foggy morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated from 370 on Saturday to 393, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI was recorded 384 at ITO, 372 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, DTU 354, IGI Airport (T3) 372, DU North Campus 381, at 7 am on Sunday. However, the AQI in several areas remained in the 'severe' category with 411 at Alipur, 427 at Anand Vihar, and 408 at RK Puram. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

The maximum temperature is likely to touch 24 degrees Celsius. As temperatures dipped, people sought refuge in night shelter homes across the national capital. GRAP stage IV measures have been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after the deterioration in air quality.

The IMD warned that the smoggy conditions may persist in the coming days, with a potential intensification of the cold wave. Early mornings are expected to witness reduced visibility and chilly conditions. While the AQI has slightly improved from the 'severe' to 'very poor' category, a significant improvement appears unlikely due to unfavourable weather conditions. Prolonged exposure to such air poses serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups. (With inputs from agencies)