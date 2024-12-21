ETV Bharat / state

Thick Layer Of Fog Grips Delhi As AQI Remains Severe for Fifth Day

New Delhi: Delhiites continued to grapple with toxic air as the capital’s air quality remained in the “Severe” category on Saturday, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 420. The predominant pollutant was PM2.5, a fine particulate matter that poses severe health risks by penetrating deep into the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

Out of the city’s 36 monitoring stations, 14 recorded air quality in the “Severe Plus” category, with AQI readings exceeding 450. The remaining stations reported AQI levels in the “Severe” range, between 401 and 450. These alarming levels signify life-threatening conditions, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular issues.

Weather conditions have further compounded the crisis. Friday’s maximum temperature stood at 23 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than average for this time of year. The day began with a misty morning and high humidity levels ranging from 95% to 71%, intensifying the effects of pollution. High humidity often makes the air denser and more difficult to breathe, worsening the situation for residents.

Following is the data on AQI in Delhi over the last week