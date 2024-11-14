ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Waqf case: Court Refuses To Take Cognisance Of Chargesheet Against Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday ordered the release of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board case while refusing to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed against him. Special Judge Jitendra Singh said while there was sufficient evidence against Khan to proceed against him, there was no sanction to prosecute him. "Therefore, the cognisance is declined," the judge said.

The federal probe agency filed the supplementary prosecution complaint against the legislator and his second wife Maryam Siddiqui before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

The court directed that Khan be released from judicial custody on a bail bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of the like amount. The ED had on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a chargesheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board between 2016-2021. The 50-year-old MLA represents the Okhla seat in the Delhi assembly.