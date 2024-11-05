ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Waqf Board Recruitment Irregularities: AAP MLA's Judicial Custody Extended Till Nov 16

ED said Khan is the main accused in recruitment irregularities. Four people have already been arrested in this case and are currently in judicial custody.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody till November 16 of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested in a money laundering case related to Delhi Waqf Board recruitment. Special Judge Jitendra Singh ordered the extension. Khan's judicial custody ended on Tuesday, after which he was produced in the court.

Khan, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2, has filed a regular bail plea to be heard on November 7. The court had issued a notice on the bail plea on October 21.

According to ED, Khan is the main accused in the recruitment irregularities. Four people have already been arrested in this case and are currently in judicial custody. Khan earned a lot of property from criminal activities and purchased immovable property in the name of his accomplices. Many documents and digital evidence were found during the raid, which established his involvement in money laundering.

On 29 October, ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Khan. Apart from Khan, ED has also made a woman, Maryam Siddiqui, an accused in the supplementary charge sheet without arresting her yet. The ED's supplementary chargesheet runs 110 pages.

Another Delhi court directed the ED to supply copies of the charge sheet and other documents to the accused in the alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the ED to carry out the exercise by November 13, when the matter would be heard next.

