Delhi Wall Collapse Survivors Yet to Come to Terms With Losses

New Delhi: The survivors of the wall collapse in Harinagar area of Badarpur in Delhi are yet to come to terms with their losses. Seven slum dwellers had died in the incident where a mudslide led to a wall collapse.

The slum dwellers were mainly engaged in rag picking, manual labour and garbage collection. They had not gone out to work on Saturday because of the rains.

One of the residents, Hasibul who lost his wife and daughter besides his brother and his daughter said, "I was having tea while my wife was cooking and children were using the mobile phone when the wall suddenly collapsed burying us all. The neighbours took me to the hospital. I fainted after being buried under the debris. I have injuries on my shoulder, waist and leg. I was discharged from the hospital in the morning but my health is not good.”

Wall collapse site in Badarpur (ETV Bharat)

Another victim Meena Bibi said that her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, son-in-law’s brother and niece were living with her for the last nine years. “We were somehow managing to survive by picking up garbage and junk. We were already troubled by poverty. Now, with the death of two more earning members in the family, we are worried how we will support our family," she lamented.

The victims claimed that even after more than 24 hours of the accident, they were awaiting the handing over of the bodies of their loved ones after the post-mortem. They also said that the contractor who hired them for work was in the police custody. They claimed that they did not have the money to perform the last rites of their loved ones.

These survivors said that they have been offered food and water but they need money for the last rites.

Those killed in the accident have been identified as Rabibul, Shabibul, Muttu Ali, Dolly, Rubina, Rukhsana and Haseena.

Meena Bibi, who lost her daughter and granddaughter in the accident, said that she planned to return to her village. “We will not live in Delhi. We never thought that living in a slum would lead to such a thing,” she said. She is a resident of Murshidabad district in West Bengal where her two other daughters live in the village.

An eyewitness to the accident, Rahul Kumar who also rescued several people trapped in the debris disclosed, “Five minutes before the incident, the now deceased Rabibul was sitting next to me. We were talking. He had gone to his hut saying he wanted to have some food.”

Rahul said that the wall fell right in front of his eyes. “I immediately ran there and Hasibul's voice was heard from the debris. He was sent to the hospital in a police vehicle along with other people. Hasibul was screaming in pain.”

A resident of the area Chand Mohammad claimed that had it not rained everyone would have gone out to work by 7 am and 8 am. “Only children would have been left to play outside. If it had not rained, these people would have gone to work and no one would have died. Only the hutments would have been damaged that could have been repaired later,” he said.