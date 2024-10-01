ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Visitors Board Formation In Tihar Jail Caught In CM-LG Crossfire

New Delhi: Tihar Jail, one of India's largest prison complexes, is at the centre of a heated dispute between Delhi's new Chief Minister Atishi and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The controversy surrounds the formation of a Visitors Board, mandated by law to address prisoners' complaints, which has been pending for five years.

The Delhi High Court ordered the board's formation in September 2019, but Lieutenant Governor Saxena accuses the Delhi government of misleading the court. In a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Saxena emphasised the board's importance in resolving prisoners' issues and criticised the government's delay tactics. On September 11, the High Court asked the Delhi Home Minister to file an affidavit in this regard and the Home Secretary to appear in court on October 1 i.e. today. But the Chief Minister sent him a file on September 30, a day before the hearing in the court, to appoint the District Officer as the Chairman of the Advisory Board instead of the District Judge prescribed by law.

The Aam Aadmi Party has countered Saxena's allegations, claiming he's targeting Delhi ministers. Meanwhile, Tihar Jail faces severe overcrowding and staff shortages, with 14,059 inmates exceeding the sanctioned capacity of 5,200.