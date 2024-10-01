ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Visitors Board Formation In Tihar Jail Caught In CM-LG Crossfire

In a letter written to the Chief Minister, the Lieutenant Governor has said that the Delhi government has been misleading the court by giving dates one after the other.

New Delhi: Tihar Jail, one of India's largest prison complexes, is at the centre of a heated dispute between Delhi's new Chief Minister Atishi and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The controversy surrounds the formation of a Visitors Board, mandated by law to address prisoners' complaints, which has been pending for five years.

The Delhi High Court ordered the board's formation in September 2019, but Lieutenant Governor Saxena accuses the Delhi government of misleading the court. In a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Saxena emphasised the board's importance in resolving prisoners' issues and criticised the government's delay tactics. On September 11, the High Court asked the Delhi Home Minister to file an affidavit in this regard and the Home Secretary to appear in court on October 1 i.e. today. But the Chief Minister sent him a file on September 30, a day before the hearing in the court, to appoint the District Officer as the Chairman of the Advisory Board instead of the District Judge prescribed by law.

The Aam Aadmi Party has countered Saxena's allegations, claiming he's targeting Delhi ministers. Meanwhile, Tihar Jail faces severe overcrowding and staff shortages, with 14,059 inmates exceeding the sanctioned capacity of 5,200.

To address these issues, the Lieutenant Governor approved 3,247 additional posts in August last year, including positions for Jail Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, and Assistant Superintendent. The recruitment process is expected to be completed within six months.

As the conflict escalates, the Delhi High Court has asked the Home Secretary to appear on Tuesday. The Lieutenant Governor has urged the Chief Minister to present the truth in court, highlighting the need for transparency in the Visitors Board's formation.

