Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Halted Due To Technical Glitch In UP's Etawah

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

The Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express developed a technical fault between Bharthana and Samho railway stations on the Delhi-Howrah railway route at approximately 9 am on Monday.

Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Halted Due To Technical Glitch In Etawah
Vande Bharat Express Halted In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): A Vande Bharat Express train, which was proceeding from New Delhi to Varanasi, came to a halt near Bharthana Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Monday morning due to a technical glitch in the train's engine.

The train developed a technical fault between Bharthana and Samho railway stations on the Delhi-Howrah railway route at approximately 9 am. The train came to a halt after covering just one km past Bharthana station and was subsequently brought back to Bharthana where it remained stranded for over six hours.

At around 3 pm, the technical officials of the railways, who reached the spot could not resolve the issue, and called another engine and Vande Bharat standing on the loop line of Bharthana station was sent back to Delhi. Train services on the main line resumed around noon. The delay, however, caused significant disruption, with other trains, including the Shatabdi and Nilanchal Express, held up at various stations.

Frustrated passengers of the Vande Bharat Express due to the delay created a ruckus at Bharthana station, demanding swift action. At the same time, the passengers also created a ruckus at the station superintendent's office in Bharthana. The authorities transferred many passengers to alternative trains, including the New Delhi-Ayodhya Vande Bharat and the New Delhi Shatabdi. Among the passengers on the Vande Bharat Express was Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakt.

