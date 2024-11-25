ETV Bharat / state

NSUI Makes Comeback At Helm Of DUSU After 7 Years

New Delhi: The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections after seven years, clinching the president and joint secretary positions.

NSUI's Rounak Khatri emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's candidate Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes.

Khatri got 20,207 votes while Chaudhary trailed with 18,864 votes. Celebrations erupted as the results were announced, with the Congress's student wing members gathering in large numbers, raising slogans, and cheering for their leaders.