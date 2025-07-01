Delhi University Opens Special Window For Students Who Missed Exams In Operation Sindoor Aftermath

New Delhi: The Delhi University has opened a special window for its students who missed examinations during the armed conflict after 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the Indian armed forces last month.
DU's Controller Examinations, Prof. Gurpreet Singh Tuteja said that due to unavoidable circumstances during 'Operation Sindoor', many students missed the examination scheduled on May 13-14 this year.
Operation Sindoor was launched by the armed forces on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the Apr 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 tourists and a local pony rider was killed.
Prof Tuteja informed that a special window has been opened for the students who missed the said exams. The students will have to apply on the link https://forms.gle/zkWJxTQiVf73ft7j6) by July 10, 2025 (Thursday) till 11:59 pm.
“This form is only for those students who could not appear on the exam dates mentioned in the above topic. However, for this, it is mandatory for the students to submit documentary evidence showing that they could not reach Delhi at that time,” he said.
Operation Sindoor was followed by days of armed conflict between India and Pakistan before US President, Donald Trump on May 10 announced that the two nuclear armed arch-rivals had agreed to a ceasefire.
During the days of tensions, holidays were declared in all the schools and colleges across the country which briefly disrupted academics.
Read More: