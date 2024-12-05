Delhi Triple Murder: Son Claiming To Have Found Parents, Sister Dead Turns Out To Be Killer

New Delhi: Cracking the gruesome murder of a middle-aged couple and their 23-year-old daughter in South Delhi's Neb Sarai within hours, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the couple's son for committing the heinous killings.

Arjun alias Bunty (20), a state-level boxer allegedly stabbed his parents, Rajesh Kumar (51), Komal (46) and elder sister Kavita (23) to death in the wee hours of Wednesday at their residence, the police said.

It is a shocking twist to the case because Arjun had claimed he had left for his morning walk around 5.30 am on Wednesday and found the bodies when he returned. He had himself dialled the police to inform them about the murders and also allegedly alerted his uncle and informed him.

Motif Of Murder:

Police said Arjun killed the family members in their sleep because he was subject to constant humiliation by his father in the past. Arjun was keen on pursuing sports in life and was aversed to studies, which is why he was often reprimanded by his parents, even publicly.

A couple of days ago, Arjun was publicly beaten by his father for disobeying him. Also, he had recently found out that his parents intended to leave their property to his sister. The police said he had been planning the murders for a while and had decided to carry them out on his parents' 27th wedding anniversary.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern range, SK Jain said that Arjun used his father's Army knife to commit the crime. (ETV Bharat)

Arjun used his father’s army knife to first stab his sister, who was sleeping on the ground floor, and then moved on to the first floor where he saw that his father was sleeping on the bed alone and killed him as well. “His mother tried to raise an alarm but Arjun stabbed her as well, killing all three,” said a police officer.

Police's Statement:

A statement by the Delhi police said that the 20-year-old had preplanned the murder. "He chose December 4 since it was the marriage anniversary of his parents. To create a web of deception, he went out at 5.30 am to have an alibi," the statement clarified.

Maternal Uncle's Statement:

Arjun's maternal uncle said that the family had no enmity with anybody and lived a simple and peaceful life. "Rajesh was my brother-in-law. I received a call from my nephew (Arjun) about the incident. Rajesh had retired from the army and was currently working as a security officer. His daughter was a college student and a black belt in martial arts," he told PTI.

How Did Police Crack The Case?

After being alerted by Arjun, Police immediately initiated a probe with the aid of forensic experts, a crime team, and sniffer dogs who were dispatched to the crime spot. Police said they were confident that it was not a case of robbery or theft.

Police officials were concerned after contradictions surfaced in Arjun's answers during police interrogation. According to authorities, Arjun gave up trying to deceive investigators after being questioned for a long time and admitted to killing his family members in a planned crime motivated by animosity and personal issues.

"Slowly, we could see contradictions in his statements. In the end, he confessed to the murder of his father, mother and sister. Arjun's relations with his father and family were not good. His father was an ex-serviceman. He used an Army knife to commit the crime. The motive behind the murders was that the man used to feel humiliated by his father scolding him. The second reason was sibling rivalry. In anger, he planned to kill them and selected December 4 as the date to commit the crime as it was the wedding anniversary of his parents," Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern range, SK Jain said.

Neighbour's Version:

On the day of the crime, while speaking to reports, a neighbour said that this was the first time that such an incident happened in the area. "We came here after hearing the noise. After we reached, the son told us that he went out for a morning walk and when he returned he saw, his parents and sister had been stabbed to death and blood had spanned all around. He told us that it was their marriage anniversary and he went after wishing them. This has happened for the first time in Deoli village," a neighbour, seeking anonymity had said.

Family Background:

Rajesh Kumar and his wife, Komal, originally residents of Haryana, had shifted to the national capital in 2009 so that their kids avail better lifestyle and academic interests.