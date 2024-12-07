ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Triple Murder: Police Conducts Route Mapping Of Forest Area, To Recreate Crime Scene

Arjun Tanwar, arrested for allegedly murdering his parents and sister in South Delhi, was taken to map his route after the crime.

The victims of the murder (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 37 seconds ago

New Delhi: Twenty-year-old Arjun Tanwar, arrested for allegedly killing his parents and sister at their south Delhi residence, was taken to the forest area on Friday to conduct mapping of the route where he went after the crime, police sources said.

Ex-armyman Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46) and their daughter Kavita (23) were found murdered at their house in the Deoli village on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Tanwar did not have good relations with his parents and was upset that they liked his sister more than him. Tanwar is on three days of police custody.

On Friday, the police team took him to the forest area, where he dumped the Army knife and his blood-stained clothes after allegedly killing his sister and parents. Police said they will also take him to his house to recreate the crime scene.

During interrogation, it was found that he never went to gym and returned home within 20 minutes from the forest area, Sanjay Van, after killing his sister and parents.

Earlier, he "cooked up" a story before the police officer, telling him that he had gone to gym and morning walk and returned home after an hour, when he spotted the bodies, a source said.

TAGGED:

TRIPLE MURDER OF A FAMILY IN DELHIDELHI POLICEDELHI TRIPLE MURDER

