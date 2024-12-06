Delhi Triple Murder: Accused Son Searched Online For Killing Techniques Before Crime

New Delhi: Shocking revelations have come to the fore during the police investigations in the triple murder of a family in Delhi, where the accused allegedly killed his parents and sister in their home.

It has now surfaced that the accused Arjun Tanwar had searched about the methods of murder on the Internet before brutally killing his family. Police said that a psychological test will be conducted to assess the accused's mental condition.

Delhi Police personnel have recovered a blood-stained sweatshirt and an Army knife used in the crime from Sanjay Van in Delhi on Wednesday night. Along with this, Tanwar's mobile phone, laptop and other electronic gadgets have also been seized. Police said that disturbing details were uncovered after examining these gazettes.

Arjun alias Bunty had allegedly stabbed his father, a former Army personnel, Rajesh Kumar (51), mother Komal (46) and sister Kavita (23) to death at his home in Deoli village on Wednesday morning. According to the police, Arjun did not have a good relationship with his parents and was upset that his parents loved his sister more than him. Prima facie this seems to be the motive behind the crime, police said.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday, from where he was sent to three-day police custody. Police told the court that they have to conduct several rounds of interrogation.

A source in Delhi Police said, "During investigation, it was found that the accused had searched for murder techniques on the Internet before the crime. We are trying to find out whether he had taken ideas from crime-related web series or not."

During interrogation, Arjun told the police that he first killed his sister by slitting her throat while she was sleeping. After this, he went upstairs, where he stabbed his father in the neck and slit the throat of his mother, who had just then come out of the washroom. Arjun then changed his blood-stained clothes, kept them in his gym bag and went to Sanjay Van, where he disposed those.

An officer said that after returning home, he tried to clean the blood stains in the washroom. He said that Arjun tried to mislead police by saying he was in the gym when the family members were killed.

The accused is studying political science in a college of Delhi University and is a trained boxer. He had represented Delhi in the state boxing competition, where he won a silver medal. He had completed his schooling from the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan.